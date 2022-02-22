Vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, 14 killed

The accident occurred at around 10 pm on Monday but the information reached the authorities by around 3 am and rescue teams were rushed to the spot, an official at the Champawat district disaster management office said.

Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha told PTI that 12 bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the remaining two from the deep and narrow gorge are underway. The dead included five women and two children.