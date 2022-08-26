Azad quits Cong after five decades, tells Sonia it is 'comprehensively destroyed'

Delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of high profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, in the recent past, Azad wrote a five page no holds barred letter to the Congress president detailing his grievances.

Ending his over five decade association with the party, including from its primary membership, the 73-year-old said the party had "lost both the will and ability under the tutelage of the coterie" running the affairs of the party to fight for what is right for India.

The Congress said the move was unfortunate and the timing awful, coming at a time the party is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment.

Hitting out at his former colleague, the party's media department head Pawan Khera said Azad became restless as soon his Rajya Sabha term got over. He can't stay without post even for a second, Khera said.

Azad, who named Rahul Gandhi in his stinging letter, said a "remote control model" had demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government and now the Congress party. He said decisions are taken by either Rahul Gandhi or even by security guards and PAs.

"Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him." Azad wrote to Sonia Gandhi

"All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and the new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," he alleged.

Azad, a member of G-23 group that sought change in the party, said he and his other colleagues will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which they had dedicated their entire adult lives outside the formal fold of the Congress.

He said the Congress at the national level has conceded political space available to the BJP and state level space to regional parties