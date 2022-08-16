Vikar Rasool appointed as new JKPCC President

Srinagar, Aug 16: All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed former minister Vikar Rasool Wani as new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).
As per an order issued by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal to this effect, Raman Bhalla has been appointed as party’s working president, while senior leaders including outgoing President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Tariq Hameed Karra have been included in the Campaign Committee and the Political Affairs Committee.
Mir tendered his resignation on July 6 this year after serving as JKPCC chief for eight years.