'Vikram soft-landed on moon again': ISRO

New Delhi, Sep 4: In a fresh development that may fascinate science enthusiasts, the Vikram Lander, which is currently on the moon’s south pole, successfully underwent a hop experiment.

ISRO said that Vikram elevated itself by about 40 cm and landed safely at a distance of 30-40 cm away on Sunday.

“Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away,” ISRO wrote on X.

Explaining the importance of this event, ISRO said the 'kick-start' will enthuse future sample return and human missions on the moon.

“All systems performed nominally and are healthy,” ISRO said, adding that the ramp, and lander payloads -- ChaSTE and ILSA -- folded back and redeployed successfully after the hop experiment.