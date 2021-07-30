Watch: Entire mountain rolls down in Himachal, scary video goes viral

Shimla, July 30: A massive landslide occurred at Kamrau in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, blocking National Highway 707 near Barwas, on Friday owing to heavy rainfall in the region. However, no loss of life was reported.

The video of virtually the entire mountain going downhill was shared by the State Disaster Management Authority.



The Paonta Sahib-Shillai highway was closed for the traffic after a 100 metre road stretch caved in. Locals saved their lives by running away.