We will win big in Karnataka: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, March 31: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that the party was going to win with a huge margin in Karnataka polls.

In a statment, Chugh said that there is no unity in the opposition as these people are uniting in protest against PM Narendra Modi. "We are going to win with a huge majority in Karnataka. Opposition unity is only for TRP. One considers the other as the leader."

He said: "Our fight is against corruption. 5000 cases were registered under CBI in 9 years. Congress has not done even 500. Less than 5 percent of the ED's attachments in this time are of politicians."