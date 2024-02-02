WhatsApp bans record over 69 lakh bad accounts in India in Dec 2023

New Delhi, Feb 2: Meta-owned WhatsApp banned a record of over 69 lakh bad accounts in India in December 2023, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company said on Monday.

Between December 1-31, the company banned “6,934,000 accounts”.

About 1,658,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

The most popular messaging platform, which has over 500 million users in the country, received another record 16,366 complaint reports in December in the country, and the records “actioned” were 13.

“Accounts Actioned” denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result.

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” according to the company.

In a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, the Centre recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) which looks into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country’s digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.