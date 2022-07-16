"Where is the Church priest and Imam?" asks DMK MP at govt. event

The Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP, on his arrival at the spot in his home district asked an official if he was aware a government function should not be held in such a manner involving prayers of only one particular religion.

"Sir, Do you have instructions or not that government functions should not be held like this. Are you aware or not," he asked.

Pointing to a saffron robes clad Hindu priest, the MP asked the official: "What is this? Where are the other religions?, Where is the Christian and Muslim? Invite the Church father, the Imam, invite those who do not profess any religion, the athiests, the Dravidar Kazhagam (representatives)," he said. Dravidar Kazhagam, a rationalist outfit founded by social justice icon Periyar E V Ramasamy is the parent body of the ruling DMK.