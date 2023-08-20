'Why do you try to lower morale of India’s security forces?'; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark that China has taken India’s land.

“Do anything, but why do you try to lower the morale of India’s security forces”? the BJP MP asked.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Centre’s claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

Prasad while reacting to the Congress president's statement has said, “They (Congress) ask for proof of the Balakot & Uri attacks. What can we even expect from them? Today, when Rahul Gandhi talks about Ladakh, I want to ask him if he remembers how much of India's land was captured by China before and after the 1962 war.”

Rahul Gandhi claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, which was a matter of concern.