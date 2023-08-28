Why lecturer suspended after Article 370 abrogation case appearance, SC asks J&K admin

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know about the suspension of a lecturer by J&K government after he had argued in the Article 370 matter before the court last week.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the lecturer's suspension before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today morning.
The court was informed that the lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat had taken leave for two days to appear in the matter and when he went back, he was suspended.
"Mr AG, please see this", CJI told AG R Venkataramani.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta responded saying that what was reported in the newspapers may not be the whole truth.
The court was then informed by Sibal that the suspension order passed on August 25 makes a reference to his appearance in the case.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to see what has happened.
"Somebody who has appeared before this court is suspended...", CJI said.
"We will look into it", SG Tushar Mehta stated.
"Talk to the Lieutenant General and see what has happened. If there is something apart from this, then it is different. But why this in close succession to him appearing in the matter?", CJI said.