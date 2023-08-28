Why lecturer suspended after Article 370 abrogation case appearance, SC asks J&K admin

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know about the suspension of a lecturer by J&K government after he had argued in the Article 370 matter before the court last week.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the lecturer's suspension before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today morning.

The court was informed that the lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat had taken leave for two days to appear in the matter and when he went back, he was suspended.

"Mr AG, please see this", CJI told AG R Venkataramani.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta responded saying that what was reported in the newspapers may not be the whole truth.