“Why worry?”: Farooq Abdullah amid buzz on seat-sharing talks in INDIA meet

Mumbai, Aug 30: Amid speculations around the seat-sharing formula that is to be adopted by the INDIA partners, National Conference (NC) patriarch Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the focus, for now, was for the Opposition bloc to secure a majority in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister said, "Why worry? What has to happen, will happen. Only God knows what will happen. We have to make an effort to secure a majority (in the next general elections)."

Speculations have gained ground that there may be talks of a seat-sharing formula during the third meeting of the INDIA partners in Mumbai.

The meeting, which will get underway later on Wednesday, will be carried over into Thursday. Other key issues, which are also part of the Opposition's agenda, are also likely to come up for discussion at the two-day meeting.