“Will write to Speaker today itself”: Adhir Ranjan seeks revocation of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from LS after SC order

New Delhi, August 4: The Congress on Friday hailed the Supreme Court’s interim order staying the conviction of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case and said the apex court judgment “is a strong vindication of truth and justice”.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order, stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he will write to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the House following the apex court order.

"It's a happy day...I will write and speak to Lok Sabha Speaker today itself," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI."This is the victory of truth. This will prove costly for Prime Minister,” he said.

Chowdhury sought to raise the demand for revocation of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in Lok Sabha on Friday.

He said he will also make the demand on Monday.