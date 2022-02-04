With 1,072 fresh fatalities, COVID death toll breaches 5-lakh mark in India

The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.03 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,00,17,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.