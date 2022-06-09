With 7,240 new Covid Cases, India reports nearly 40% spike

In the same period, the country has reported eight new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,723.



Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also increased to 32,498 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 3,591 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,40,301. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.