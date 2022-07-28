Woman, collecting firewood, finds 4.39 carat diamond in MP's Panna

She took it and went to government-run 'Diamond Office' and shown it to the officials present there. There, she was informed that "stone" she had found and brought from the forest is actually a precious diamond.



"The raw diamond, which the woman found, has been received from her and would be auctioned and the money would be given to her after the deduction of government royalty and taxes. The diamond is estimated to be worth Rs 20-25 lakh," said Anupam Singh, a diamond inspector.