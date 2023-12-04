ZPM secures victory in Mizoram polls

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), an alliance comprising six regional parties, emerged victorious in the Mizoram Assembly Elections, securing a decisive majority. The ZPM’s triumph marks the end of the Mizo National Front’s (MNF) rule in Mizoram.

The electoral landscape revealed ZPM’s dominance with a win in 27 out of the 40 seats, leaving the MNF at 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured two seats, while the Congress managed to clinch one.

The victory signals the awaiting appointment of a new chief minister for Mizoram, former IPS officer Lalduhoma poised to assume the role.

Lalduhoma’s political journey began with his service in the Indian Police Service, where he served as the security in-charge for then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Subsequently, he entered politics, initially joining the Congress Party and later founding the regional Zoram Nationalist Party.

His journey took a significant turn in 2003 when, before the formation of the ZPM coalition, Lalduhoma was elected as an MLA from the Zoram Nationalist Party. The ZPM itself began in 2017 as a collaboration of six regional parties, contesting the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections and securing eight seats. This paved the way for the party’s recognition.

In the latest assembly elections, the ZPM contested all 40 constituencies, securing an overwhelming majority of 27 seats. MNF Chief and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga suffered a defeat by 2,000 votes against ZPM’s Lalthansanga in the Aizawl East-I constituency.

The ZPM’s W Chhuanawma defeated Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia from the Tuichang Assembly seat. At the same time, former Indian footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua secured a victory on a ZPM ticket from the South Tuipui constituency.

In response to the victory, Lalduhoma, the chief minister frontrunner, announced plans to meet the Governor on Tuesday to stake a claim to form the government in the state.

The Election Commission of India reported an impressive voter turnout of 80.66%, with female voters surpassing their male counterparts, recording 81.25% participation compared to 80.04%.