‘Kashmir’s stunning landscape, hospitality mesmerising’

Greater Kashmir: Many Bollywood classics have been shot in Kashmir. How do you feel about it after coming to the Valley now?

Krushna Abhishek: There is no doubt that Kashmir is the ‘heaven on earth’. As a producer, I have travelled all over the world and have never seen anything like this. A day before, I was talking to my family and I told them there was no need to visit Europe or any other place as there is no place like Kashmir anywhere in the world. I have met a lot of people here, and their hospitality can’t be expressed in words. I feel Kashmir connects with you emotionally.