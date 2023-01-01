Year 2023 will be full of challenges because of Parliament polls, G-20 Summit | Technical surveillance in Kashmir will be heightened as major events are expected in 2023: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Greater Kashmir: Can you spell out this year's achievements of the police in the Kashmir region?

ADGP: In the year 2022 and till now. Nearly 93 encounters took place in which 172 terrorists were killed including 42 foreigners, 130 local (LeT/TRF) 108 of JeM 35, HM 22, AlBadre 4, AGuH 3. Meanwhile, nearly 100 recruitments took place and of this 100-recruitment maximum, 74 joined LeT/TRF outfit) (out of these 100 recruitments, 65 terrorists were killed in the encounter, 17 terrorists were arrested and 18 are still active. We have also so far arrested 17 categorised terrorists, 142 terror associates and 488 OGWs arrested.

Now if you tell me to sketch our achievements on the law-and-order front. No hartal, no internet shutdown, no street violence, and no stone pelting especially at the encounter site observed. There has been no procession during the funeral of terrorists and no glamorization of terrorists observed. No civilian killing in firing by police/SFs while handling law and order problems happened. We have tightened the noose on such activities and carried continuously against Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat. Our achievements on the anti-terrorist front have been many as there is a drastic decline in terror incidents with the total number of terrorists brought to double digit. All top chief, top commanders of terrorists got neutralised except HM’s chief Farooq Nalli of Kulgam and LeT commander Reyaz Sethri of Pulwama. There is a continuous decline in the recruitment of new youths in terror ranks. 85% of newly recruited terrorists got neutralised in encounters within one month only. Now the trend is that the house owners started denying shelter to terrorists and the parents don’t feel proud once their ward terror ranks. Rather they usually cursed terrorists. Appeal their wards to return back and work together with JKP in order to bring them back. We recovered a huge cache of weapons in 2022 and the timely seizure of IEDs and sticky bombs, Grenades averted major terror attacks. We also ensured a terror incident free yatra.

I must reinstate that parents are also showing great trust and cooperation with JKP. More than two dozen teenagers were brought back and they are studying, and working normally. We have also enhanced the tenant verification process in Srinagar city and other districts. This is going on to deny easy harbouring of terrorists. Also, the Police Station, Cyber, beside handling financial fraud cases are providing great assistance in terror crimes.