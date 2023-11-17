J&K: Chinar Corps Cdr compliments troopers for foiling infiltration bid in Uri

Baramulla, Nov 17: The General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Friday complimented the soldiers for an infiltration bid and eliminating two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri days ago.

Lt General Ghai visited the troops deployed along the LoC in the Counter Terrorism grid in Baramulla today.

‘Chinar Corps Cdr visited Baramulla’#ChinarCorps Cdr visited troops deployed along the LoC in Counter Terrorism grid in #Baramulla today. He complimented troops for meticulous planning and successful conduct of OP KALI, #Uri on 15 Nov where an infiltration bid was foiled and… pic.twitter.com/s8myHrqzjc — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 17, 2023

Taking to the social media platform, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “He (Chinar Corps Cdr) complimented troops for meticulous planning and successful conduct of OP KALI, #Uri on 15 Nov where an infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were eliminated & war-like stores recovered.”

Two infiltrating terrorists were neutralized by security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Kashmir police said in a statement.

As per the Kashmir Zone police, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.