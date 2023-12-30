Mehbooba Mufti visits injured civilians in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch, Dec 30: PDP President and former chief Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited sub-district hospital Surankote to inquire into the health condition of injured civilians.

On the occasion, Ms Mufti got first-hand information from hospital authorities about the injured civilians and prayed for their early recovery.

Three civilians were killed and several others injured after they were allegedly picked up by the security forces for questioning following the terrorist attack in Bafliaz Poonch in which 4 Army soldier lost their lives.