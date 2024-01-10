Security forces recover 2.5 kg heroin near LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, Jan 10: Security forces haves recovered 2.5 kilograms of heroin near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the recovered substance which is worth crores of rupees in the international market was being smuggled from the other side of the border.

The officials said the substance was thrown in Malti area of Poonch district, a village close to the Line of Control.

The searches were underway when this report was being filed.