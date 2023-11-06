Three killed, 16 injured in road accident in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 06: Three persons were killed and at least sixteen injured in a road accident in the Rehan area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the accident took place after a tempo traveller on way to Raouri from Kotranka fell into a deep gorge at Kainchi Morh near Rehan on Rajouri-Kotranka road, leaving 19 people injured.

He said all the injured were moved to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where three were declared as brought dead.

The official said that police have taken cognisance of the incident.