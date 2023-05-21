1 dead, 23 others injured as bus turns turtle in Katra

Police said that one person died while 23 other pilgrims sustained multiple injuries when the bus (RJ14-PD-4101), they were traveling in, turned turtle in the Moori area.

“The bus on its way to Jammu from Katra met with a road mishap when the driver lost control,” said the police. Police said that the critically injured young girl succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, the 23 other injured persons were evacuated and shifted to the hospital. Of these 23, the officials said, four have been shifted to the GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.