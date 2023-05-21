1 dead, 23 others injured as bus turns turtle in Katra

Jammu, May 21: A pilgrim died, and 23 others were wounded in a road accident in the Moori area of Katra today.
Police said that one person died while 23 other pilgrims sustained multiple injuries when the bus (RJ14-PD-4101), they were traveling in, turned turtle in the Moori area.
“The bus on its way to Jammu from Katra met with a road mishap when the driver lost control,” said the police. Police said that the critically injured young girl succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, the 23 other injured persons were evacuated and shifted to the hospital. Of these 23, the officials said, four have been shifted to the GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.
Meanwhile, the police have ruled out rumors of a terror incident involving the bus. “Some terror groups on social media sites are claiming it was a terror incident. However, as per the version of the driver and passengers/ eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the sharp curve and overspeeding resulting in the accident,” the police said in a statement to the press.
The police said that “There is no terror angle as claimed by some terror groups on social media.” Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is in progress.