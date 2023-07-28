1 held with 20 kg of poppy straw at Bakhshi Nagar

Following inputs, a police team while on patrolling duty near Resham Ghar rounded up a suspected person. He was identified as Davinder Kumar, son of Sain Dass, resident of F - 520 Resham Ghar, Jammu. During his checking, police said that they recovered 20 kg of poppy straw from his possession.

In this regard, a case FIR Number 110 of 2023 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar and the accused arrested.