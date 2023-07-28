1 held with 20 kg of poppy straw at Bakhshi Nagar

Jammu, July 28: Continuing its drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Jammu Police today achieved a success by recovering 20s kg of poppy straw with the arrest of a person from an area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bakshi Nagar.
Following inputs, a police team while on patrolling duty near Resham Ghar rounded up a suspected person. He was identified as Davinder Kumar, son of Sain Dass, resident of F - 520 Resham Ghar, Jammu. During his checking, police said that they recovered 20 kg of poppy straw from his possession.
In this regard, a case FIR Number 110 of 2023 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar and the accused arrested.