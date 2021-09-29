Jammu
1 injured in Doda accident
Jammu, Sep 29: The driver of a load carrier sustained grievous injuries when his vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Khellaninallah in Doda district on Wednesday.
Officials said that the accident occurred when a load carrier (JK06 9144), rolled into a 500-feet deep gorge.
The driver Ishfaq Ahmed, son of Muhammed Sharief of Gurmal present residing at Khellani sustained grievous injuries.
“The injured driver was immediately shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Doda,” officials said.