1 killed , 4 injured in Lakhanpur road accident

Jammu, May 19: A two-wheeler rider was killed and four others injured in a road accident on Jammu-Pathankot highway at Lakhanpur in Kathua district.
Police sources said that the accident occurred when a speedy vehicle bearing registration number JK02-CG-5833 hit the two-wheeler rider . The two-wheeler rider was killed, and four persons travelling in the vehicle were injured.
The injured were removed to hospital. A case in this regard has been registered at the concerned police station and further investigation is on.