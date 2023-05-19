Jammu

1 killed , 4 injured in Lakhanpur road accident

Road accident
Road accident
GK NEWS SERVICE

Jammu, May 19: A two-wheeler rider was killed and four others injured in a road accident on Jammu-Pathankot highway at Lakhanpur in Kathua district.

Police sources said that the accident occurred  when a speedy  vehicle bearing registration number JK02-CG-5833 hit the two-wheeler rider . The two-wheeler rider was killed, and four persons travelling in the vehicle were injured.

The injured were removed to hospital. A case in this regard has been registered at the concerned police station and further investigation is on.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com