10 cases approved during CLU meeting in Udhampur
Udhampur, Oct 20: A meeting of the District Level Committee on change of land (CLU) use was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Saloni Rai here at DC Office Complex Udhampur.
During the meeting, the District Level Committee approved ten cases received online from the applicants. Total of 34 cases were placed before the committee, out of which 10 cases were approved, 13 were rejected for not being as per norms and remaining 11 were reverted for fulfillment of deficiencies in the documents.
The main deficiencies were found in site plan of the land, wherein the applicants are required to mention the geo-coordinates, width of road abutting the site and distance from the road, so that the concerned officers can check the site and furnish their comments on the online portal (revenue plus).