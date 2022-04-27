10 JKAS officers transferred

According to an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Akhtar Hussain Qazi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, relieving Mohammad Ashfaq, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda of the additional charge of the post.

Rishi Kumar Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Assar, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padder, Kishtwar. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Padder in addition to his own duties.

Varunjeet Charak, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padder, Kishtwar, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Padder, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar.

Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary,awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Jammu against an available vacancy.