10 police officers assigned additional charge

Safdar Hamid Hassan, Dy CO IR-6th will hold the additional charge of the post of CO IR-6th BN; Surinder Kumar SP, Dy CO IR-9th has been assigned the additional charge of the post of CO IR-9th Bn and Hafizullah ASP, PCR Jammu will hold the additional charge of SSP PCR Jammu. “The officers shall stand relieved of the additional charge immediately after the incumbents join back on the post,” Goyal directed.