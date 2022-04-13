10 police officers assigned additional charge

Jammu, Apr 13: J&K Home Department on Wednesday assigned additional charge to 10 police officers. As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home R K Goyal, these officers have been assigned the additional charge during the period of deputation of recently inducted IPS officers to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA), Hyderabad, w.e.f., April 4 to May 13, 2022.
Mubassir Latifi Ameer, CO IR-15th Bn has been given the additional charge of the post of CO SDRF 2nd Bn Jammu; Firdous Iqbal, SSP Div Comdt HG{K) will hold the additional charge of the post of CO SDRF 1st Bn and Randheer Singh SSP, SO to ADG HG has been assigned the additional charge of Div Comdt HG Jammu.
Monika Sagar SSP, IR-18th Bn (Camp Commander CID Cell New Delhi) has been given the additional charge of the post of SSP CID Cell New Delhi; Manoj Kumar Pandit SSP, AIG(Communication) PHQ will hold the additional charge of AIG (Buildings) PHQ; Joginder Singh SSP, Anti Corruption Bureau will hold the additional charge of Director SSF, J&K and Zahoor Ahmed Wani, ASP, CIK has been assigned the additional charge of SSP CID, CI Kashmir.
Safdar Hamid Hassan, Dy CO IR-6th will hold the additional charge of the post of CO IR-6th BN; Surinder Kumar SP, Dy CO IR-9th has been assigned the additional charge of the post of CO IR-9th Bn and Hafizullah ASP, PCR Jammu will hold the additional charge of SSP PCR Jammu. “The officers shall stand relieved of the additional charge immediately after the incumbents join back on the post,” Goyal directed.