11 in-charge DySsP adjusted; 12 DySsP transferred, posted

Jammu, May 26: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh Friday adjusted eleven in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySsP) and also ordered the transfers and postings of 12 DySsP with immediate effect.
“Consequent upon their placement as in-charge DySsP vide Government Order Nos 89-Home of 2023 dated February 20, 2023 and 102-Home of 2023 dated February 27, 2023 the adjustment of these (eleven) in-charge DySsP is ordered with immediate effect,” the order issued by DGP read.
The in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police who were adjusted included Riyaz Ahmad as DySP CID SB Pulwama/Shopian/Awantipora; Mohamamd Rafi Shah as DySP CID CI Anantnag; Dharminder Kumar as DySP CID SBJCSG/CR/Surveillance; Mohd Yousuf Mir as DySP CID CI Baramulla; Showkat Abdulla Khan as DySP CID CI Kulgam/Shopian; Farooq Ahmad Sofi as DySP CID CI Pulwama/Awantipora; Muzaffar Ahmad Shah as DySP CID SB Hqrs Kashmir; Gh. Nabi Munshi as DySP CID CI Kupwara/Handwara; Sunil Gupta as DySP CID SB Udhampur/Reasi; Tariq Ahmad Sofi as DySP CID CI Bandipora and Mir Gulzar Ahmad as DySP CID CI Ganderbal.
Besides, the DGP also ordered the transfers and postings of twelve DySsP with immediate effect. Those transferred included DySP CID CI Rajouri Manish Kumar Sharma awaiting posting PHQ; SDPO Qazigund Govind Rattan posted as DySP (A) CID Hqrs; DySP JKAP-12th Bn Murtaza Ahmed posted as DySP CID CI Srinagar; DySP PC Keller Raja Majid Batt posted as DySP CID CI Doda/Kishtwar; DySP Crime Branch Jammu Lov Karan posted as DySP JIC Jammu; DySP Security Jammu Khaliq Hussain posted as DySP CID CI Rajouri; DySP CID CI Kathua Dinesh Gupta awaiting posting PHQ; SDPO Billawar Arvind Kumar Badgal posted as DySP CID CI Kathua; DySP JKAP-4th Bn Security Mohd Aijaz Bhat posted as DySP CID Hqrs; DySP CID CI Kupwara/Handwara Gh. Mohi Din awaiting posting PHQ; DySP JKAP-8th Bn Javed Iqbal Naz posted as DySP CID CI Poonch and DySP IR-1st Bn Anil Sagar posted as DySP CID CI Udhampur/Reasi.