11 in-charge DySsP adjusted; 12 DySsP transferred, posted

“Consequent upon their placement as in-charge DySsP vide Government Order Nos 89-Home of 2023 dated February 20, 2023 and 102-Home of 2023 dated February 27, 2023 the adjustment of these (eleven) in-charge DySsP is ordered with immediate effect,” the order issued by DGP read.

The in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police who were adjusted included Riyaz Ahmad as DySP CID SB Pulwama/Shopian/Awantipora; Mohamamd Rafi Shah as DySP CID CI Anantnag; Dharminder Kumar as DySP CID SBJCSG/CR/Surveillance; Mohd Yousuf Mir as DySP CID CI Baramulla; Showkat Abdulla Khan as DySP CID CI Kulgam/Shopian; Farooq Ahmad Sofi as DySP CID CI Pulwama/Awantipora; Muzaffar Ahmad Shah as DySP CID SB Hqrs Kashmir; Gh. Nabi Munshi as DySP CID CI Kupwara/Handwara; Sunil Gupta as DySP CID SB Udhampur/Reasi; Tariq Ahmad Sofi as DySP CID CI Bandipora and Mir Gulzar Ahmad as DySP CID CI Ganderbal.