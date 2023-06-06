11 Jr Scale JKAS officers posted as Tehsildars
Jammu, June 6: The government Tuesday recalled eleven Junior Scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, working in various departments and placed their services at the disposal of the Revenue department for their postings as Tehsildars.
As per GAD order, these Junior Scale JKAS officers included CDPO, Wagoora Nisar Ahmad Wani; District Information Officer, Pulwama Tahir Ahmad Magray; District Information Officer, Baramulla Jahangeer Akhone; CDPO, ICDS Project, Jammu Rashi Dutta; Project Manager, DIC, Samba Nitin Verma; District Information Officer, Rajouri Narinder Kumar; General Manager, J&K Trade Promotion Organization Mukesh Thappa; District Social Welfare Officer, Samba Deep Kumar; CDPO, Ghagwal Sushil Khajuria; Assistant Director, Tourism, Jammu Sheena Sahni and Assistant Director, Tourism, Kashmir Zeeshan Khan.