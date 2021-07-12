11 people trapped in flash floods rescued in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Jul 12: Eleven people were rescued on Monday following flash floods in Kathua district of Jammu region where heavy rains disrupted normal life and inundated several areas, officials said.

Eleven people belonging to a nomadic community were stuck in flash floods in Ujh river in the Rajbagh area and were rescued by police and SDRF personnel, they said.

Several farm animals were, however, washed away, the officials said.

The district administration in Kathua and Samba sounded a flood alert.