111 kms long Katra -Banihal rail project | Railway authorities inspect work site

Chaudhuri commenced his inspection from Katra onwards by motor trolley up to tunnel T1 and thereafter conducted an exhaustive inspection and review of tunnel T1 at the site with USBRL officers, KRCL officers, and the agency. He directed all officers and staff to work in earnest ensuring all safety precautions and complete the work of the T1 tunnel, which is undoubtedly negotiating the most challenging geology of the Himalayas. During his inspection of the Anji Bridge, He appreciated the extremely good work being done on this.

He further conducted the Chenab bridge inspection and detailed motor trolley inspection from Chenab Bridge to Dugga station. He also directed that the target of the projects is sacrosanct and should be added to. He was appreciative of the good work done on the Chenab Bridge. He was pleased with ongoing works on the Bakkal- Dugga section, but at the same time emphasized expediting the electrical and S& T works of the project. He was appreciative that USBRL has been pioneer in Indian Railways for undertaking the ROCs work (Rigid overhead catenary system). He had detailed discussions with the engineers of the agency executing the ROC's work at Reasi and directed them to expedite this work as a top priority.