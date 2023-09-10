12 departmental feeding services officers promoted to JKAS Time scale

“In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Rules, 2008, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment (by promotion) of these officers of departmental feeding services to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service [(Level 11 (67700-208700)], notionally from January 1, 2023 and on regular basis from July 18, 2023,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).

These officers included Naeem-ul-Rehman Mughal from Excise and Taxation; Shahzada Noor-ul-Ain and Abhishek Chandra Vaidya Functional Managers from Industries and Commerce; Hamidullah Mir, Srinath Suman and Zafar Ahmad Lone from Revenue; Jyoti Raina, Mohammad Ayub Dar, Phoola Raina and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat Secretariat-I (Under Secretaries) and Harvinder Singh, Yasmeen Jan from Secretariat-II (Private Secretaries).