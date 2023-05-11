12 injured as minibus turns turtle in Udhampur

Udhampur, May 11: At least twelve people were injured after a vehicle turned turtle in Panjgrian area of Udhampur district on Thursday, official said.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the vehicle was on its way to Panjgrian from Udhampur when it turned turtle.
He said in the incident around twelve people suffered injuries. "All the injured were immediately shifted to sub district hospital Ramnagar for treatment."
Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the matter.