12 micro-containment zones notified in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 14: District Magistrate Jammu AnshulGarg notified 12 more locations in the city, its outskirts, and Bishnah as micro-containment zones, after noticing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases there late Friday evening.
Meanwhile, all the elective or routine surgeries in Government Medical College (GMC) and its Associated Hospitals (AHs) would also remain suspended with effect from January 17, 2022, till further orders.
An order to this effect was issued by the GMC Principal and Dean Dr ShashiSudhan Sharma.
“Given the existing COVID-19 situation, it is hereby ordered that all the elective and routine surgeries in GMC and its Associated Hospitals will remain suspended from January 17, 2022, till further orders,” the order read.
However, emergency surgeries and cancer surgeries would continue as per routine.