12044 houses constructed in a year under PMAY-G, Awas Plus schemes in Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 24: In a significant achievement, Rajouri district administration has constructed 12044 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) and Awas Plus houses benefiting a large chunk of about 65000 people.
The district administration under the guidance and supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, worked meticulously under a well-knit strategy towards successful completion of 12044 houses under these vital government schemes in the district. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the district dispensation especially the officers of RDD and PRIs who overcame numerous challenges while achieving this milestone.
Pertinently, PMAY-G is an ambitious housing scheme being implemented by the government with an aim of providing housing for all. Over the last five years, the scheme facilitated construction of 12044 affordable houses in Rajouri providing shelter to over 65,000 people. The scheme replaced older houses, improving the infrastructure and sanitation facilities for those who now live in the new dwellings. Additionally, each of the constructed houses has a toilet which has greatly improved the public health and sanitation in the district.
Rajouri being a demographically dispersed district with the habitations spread, needed special focus and area specific planning for achieving the set PMAY-G targets. In this regard, the district administration evolved an effective strategy and worked hard to ensure the purpose of launching these ambitious schemes is met in all its forms. The officers were given a target of completion of 1000 houses per month across all blocks of the district. Besides, special IEC activities were also carried out and people were encouraged to build houses under the scheme.
Deputy Commissioner keenly monitored implementation of the scheme to ensure that the project was well planned and executed towards completion. He oversaw the initiative at every stage and made sure to engage with each and every beneficiary to ensure that the scheme’s objectives are fulfilled.
The officials worked diligently to ensure that the construction of houses was of an appropriate quality according to the guidelines of PMAY-G.
The district administration undertook a number of initiatives to promote the importance of PMAY-G in the district including use of innovative methods such as running campaigns through educational institutions, local government and media platforms to raise awareness of the project and its potential impact on the people of Rajouri.
This achievement has enabled thousands of families to receive decent, affordable and safe housing, leading to a greater sense of security and well-being among the community in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, while expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their outstanding contribution towards timely completion of these houses, assured that more such houses would be constructed in the coming months.
The number of houses completed under PMAY-G and Awas Plus in one year in all the nineteen blocks of the district included 3027 in Budhal, 516 in Dhangri, 787 in Darhal, 1119 in Doongi, 905 in Kalakote, 714 in Khawas, 131 in Lamberi, 262 in Manjakote, 610 in Moughla, 305 in Nowshera, 464 in Panjgrain, 510 Plangarh, 368 in Qila Darhal, 417 in Rajnagar, 589 in Rajouri, 69 in Seri, 324 in Siot, 333 in Sunderbani and 604 in Thandapani.
Rakia Begum of Block Manjakote said, “Earlier I had faced many problems while living in dilapidated mud wall house with my children and family particularly during thunderstorm and rainy season. But now with the help of the government, I have got a new house under PMAY-G”. She thanked the LG administration and district administration for providing them Pucca house.
Similarly, Babu Ram from block Sunderbani, Ashwini Kumar from block Nowshera and Om Parkash from block Doongi and several others are some of the beneficiaries who had started and completed their houses in the financial year 2022-23. They also thanked the LG administration.