12044 houses constructed in a year under PMAY-G, Awas Plus schemes in Rajouri

The district administration under the guidance and supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, worked meticulously under a well-knit strategy towards successful completion of 12044 houses under these vital government schemes in the district. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the district dispensation especially the officers of RDD and PRIs who overcame numerous challenges while achieving this milestone.

Pertinently, PMAY-G is an ambitious housing scheme being implemented by the government with an aim of providing housing for all. Over the last five years, the scheme facilitated construction of 12044 affordable houses in Rajouri providing shelter to over 65,000 people. The scheme replaced older houses, improving the infrastructure and sanitation facilities for those who now live in the new dwellings. Additionally, each of the constructed houses has a toilet which has greatly improved the public health and sanitation in the district.