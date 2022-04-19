13 incharge SPs, DySPs promoted

Through yet another order, sanction was accorded to the regularisation or promotion of three in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (Photography) or Inspectors (Photography), as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Photography), Level-8 in the Pay Matrix (47600-151100). They included Puran Chand, Mohammad Yousuf and Khurshid Ahmad.

“Their promotions shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court of law,” Goyal ordered.