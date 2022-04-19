13 incharge SPs, DySPs promoted

Jammu, Apr 18: J&K Home Department on Monday ordered the regularization or promotion of thirteen in-charge Superintendents of Police; Deputy Superintendents of Police.
An order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, sanction was accorded to the regularization or promotion of six in-charge Superintendents of Police (ministerial) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (ministerial) - Administrative Officers as Superintendent of Police (ministerial), Level-11 in the pay matrix (67700-208700).
These included Javid Iqbal; Mohammad Amin; Mohammad Yousuf; Ramesh Chander; Kushalya Devi and Mohammad Munshi.
Through a separate order, sanction was accorded to the regularization or promotion of four in-charge Superintendents of Police Ministerial Executive (steno) and Deputy Superintendents of Police, Ministerial Executive (steno) - Private Secretaries as Superintendent of Police Ministerial Executive (steno), Level-11 in the Pay Matrix (67700-208700).
They included Deputy Lal; Mohammad Syed; Farooq Ahmad Lone and Aijaz Ali.
Through yet another order, sanction was accorded to the regularisation or promotion of three in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (Photography) or Inspectors (Photography), as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Photography), Level-8 in the Pay Matrix (47600-151100). They included Puran Chand, Mohammad Yousuf and Khurshid Ahmad.
“Their promotions shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court of law,” Goyal ordered.