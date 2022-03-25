13 injured in Nagrota road accident

The injured have been identified as Khurshid Bibi, wife of Nazir Ali, resident of Kangar Gharota, Suriya Bibi, wife of Babli, Kheri, Sultan (5) son of Mohammed Latif resident of Kheri, Shenaz wife of Mohammed Latif, resident of Kheri, Begum Bibi, wife of Mohammed Sadiq, resident of Kheri, Sariya Fatima (5), daughter of Mushtaq, resident of Kheri, Nasreen (17) daughter of Babi resident of Kheri, Mumtaz wife of Qazi resident of Kheri, Bashira Bibi, wife of Saif Ali resident of Kheri, Rashida Bibi (14) daughter of Mohammed Akram, resident of Kheri, Razia Bibi (15) daughter of Gulam Hussain, resident of Kheri, Tania (12) daughter of Qasim Ali, resident of Kheri Jammu and Rashida Bibi, wife of Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Kheri.