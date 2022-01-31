13 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu, Jan 31: The government on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per the GAD order, GhulamJeelaniZargar, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Kashmir headquartered at Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority Gulmarg.
Tariq HussainGanai, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, against an available vacancy.
Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, would hold the charge of the post of Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
ManzoorHussain, General Manager, DIC, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian while Muhammad Ahsan Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir relieving QaziSarwar, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.
Pran Singh, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, as a against an available vacancy.
Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal.
Rajinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Jammu headquartered at Jammu, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner Samba.
RituMahajan, Programme Officer, ICDS Project Kathua has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu.
Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority Gulmarg has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and Ashwani Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Rajouri.
MridhuSalathia, Deputy Director, Information (Headquarter) in the Directorate of Information, J&K has been transferred and posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu against an available vacancy.
Tahir Mustafa Malik, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, against an available vacancy.
Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.