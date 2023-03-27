13 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of thirteen Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers including four junior scale JKAS officers, with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Rakesh Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment & Counselling Centre, Jammu.
Abhishake Abrol, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department and Vinay Kumar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Jammu, vice Jasmeet Singh, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Manisha Koul, JKAS, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar. She will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, in addition to her own duties, till further orders. Shabir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipore.
Parvaiz Rahim, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipore has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara and Hilal Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Mining Department, Srinagar has been posted as Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Atul Dutt Sharma, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South) and Abdul Gaffar Bhat, JKAS, Tehsildar, Shahabad Bala has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Anantnag, against an available vacancy.
Through a separate GAD order, Trikansh Bhushan, Junior Scale JKAS, Deputy Registrar (Hqr) in the office of Additional Registrar, Cooperative Societies Jammu has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.
Sadia Ahmed, Junior Scale JKAS, Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Functional Manager, DIC, Srinagar; Pankaj Kumar, Junior Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Jammu.
Aflaq Ahmed, Junior Scale JKAS, District Information Officer Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government Revenue Department.