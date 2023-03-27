13 JKAS officers transferred, posted

As per GAD order, Rakesh Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment & Counselling Centre, Jammu.

Abhishake Abrol, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department and Vinay Kumar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Jammu, vice Jasmeet Singh, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.