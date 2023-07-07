13 Junior JKAS officers among 15 transferred, posted

Jammu, July 7: The government Friday ordered the transfers and postings of fifteen officers including thirteen Junior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Anuradha, Junior JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the office of Mission Youth.
Sunil Sharma, Junior JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.
Mohammad Ashraf Choudhary Junior JKAS, Project Manager, DIC, Jammu has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation.
Akshi Gupta, Junior JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.
Gourav Gupta, Junior JKAS, presently posted in the office of Mission Youth has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.
Saba Noor, Junior JKAS, presently posted in the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.
Mir Tajamul, Junior JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.
Through a separate GAD order, Deep Novel Kour, Junior JKAS, Tehsildar, Consolidation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department. Sugandhi Banotra, Junior JKAS, Tehsildar, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the Tourism Department.
Syed Farhana Asgar, Junior JKAS, CDPO, Budgam has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the Transport Department.
Amit Singh Manhas, Junior JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department.
Tanvi Gupta, Junior JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.
Mehnaz Chisti, Junior JKAS, BDO, B K Pora has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the Transport Department.
Sat Paul, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks and Garden Department.
Neerja Pandita, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.