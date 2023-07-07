13 Junior JKAS officers among 15 transferred, posted

As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Anuradha, Junior JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the office of Mission Youth.

Sunil Sharma, Junior JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.