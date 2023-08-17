13 pilgrims injured after mini bus overturns near Udhampur

Udhampur, Aug 17: In a tragic accident, a mini bus carrying 13 Machail Yatris overturned near Modi Ground along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
The group was on their way to Machil Mata in Jammu when the unfortunate accident took place.
Upon receiving the news, Chowki Officer Kamal Kishor, along with a police party, swiftly rushed to the scene to provide assistance.
The injured yatris were immediately moved to the Associated Hospital at Government Medical College (GMC) in Udhampur for urgent medical attention.
Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur confirmed the incident and praised the prompt response of the police personnel who ensured the swift transfer of the injured individuals to the hospital.
The injured individuals have been identified as follows:
Surinder Kumar, 38 years, resident of Jammu Resham Ghar
Poli Devi, 30 years, resident of Samba
Sunita Devi, 45 years, resident of Jammu
Pooja Devi, 40 years, resident of Samba
Nisha Devi, 32 years, resident of Samba Jatwal
Rohit Kumar, 21 years, resident of Jammu
Godawari Devi, 40 years, resident of Jammu
Gharo Devi, 50 years, resident of Reshamghar Jammu
Neelu Devi, 25 years, resident of Reshamghar Jammu
Bharti Devi, resident of Jammu
Arshiti Devi, 15 years, resident of Jammu
Shashi Devi, 30 years, resident of Samba
Rui Dass, 45 years, resident of Samba
One woman sustained a severe injury, resulting in the amputation of her hand due to the accident. She has been referred to GMC&H Jammu for specialized treatment.