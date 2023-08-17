Jammu

13 pilgrims injured after mini bus overturns near Udhampur

The group was on their way to Machil Mata in Jammu when the unfortunate accident took place.
File pic for representation
Udhampur, Aug 17: In a tragic accident, a mini bus carrying 13 Machail Yatris overturned near Modi Ground along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Upon receiving the news, Chowki Officer Kamal Kishor, along with a police party, swiftly rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

The injured yatris were immediately moved to the Associated Hospital at Government Medical College (GMC) in Udhampur for urgent medical attention.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur confirmed the incident and praised the prompt response of the police personnel who ensured the swift transfer of the injured individuals to the hospital.

The injured individuals have been identified as follows:

Surinder Kumar, 38 years, resident of Jammu Resham Ghar

Poli Devi, 30 years, resident of Samba

Sunita Devi, 45 years, resident of Jammu

Pooja Devi, 40 years, resident of Samba

Nisha Devi, 32 years, resident of Samba Jatwal

Rohit Kumar, 21 years, resident of Jammu

Godawari Devi, 40 years, resident of Jammu

Gharo Devi, 50 years, resident of Reshamghar Jammu

Neelu Devi, 25 years, resident of Reshamghar Jammu

Bharti Devi, resident of Jammu

Arshiti Devi, 15 years, resident of Jammu

Shashi Devi, 30 years, resident of Samba

Rui Dass, 45 years, resident of Samba

One woman sustained a severe injury, resulting in the amputation of her hand due to the accident. She has been referred to GMC&H Jammu for specialized treatment.

