13 students injured in Mendhar accident

Mendhar, Mar 19: Thirteen students who were going to appear in 10th class board examination were injured in a road accident at Kandi village in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district. Another person, a driver, was also injured in the mishap.
One of the injured student has been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri while others are under treatment in sub district hospital Mendhar.
Police officials said that an ECCO vehicle JK12C 0613 was on its way to a board examination center when driver lost control over vehicle, which fell into roadside gorge at Kandi.
The injured were evacuated from the site and rushed to sub district hospital Mendhar where they were provided medical aid.
The injured have been identified as Misbah Kouser, Fahim Kouser, Zahira Kouser, Qasid Rashid, Adil Hussain, Danish Shah, Ruksana Kouser, Muskan Basharat, Uzma Kouser, Mujtab Shah, Hassan Ali Shah, Abeeb Ahmed Gufoor, Mohammad Zamran and Mohammad Liyaqat.