13.16 lakh households provided tap connections in J&K

This was stated by Chief Engineer PHE Jammu Er Hamesh Manchanda, here at a press conference in PWD Guest House, today.

The CE said that a remarkable 13.16 lakh out of 18.68 lakh rural households, representing 70%, now enjoy tap water connections, marking substantial progress towards achieving the mission's goal.

"The mission aims to provide every rural household with a Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) within their premises, capable of delivering a minimum of 55 liters of water per capita per day while adhering to quality standards outlined in BIS 10500" he added.