14 fresh dengue cases surface in Jammu, Kathua

So far, Jammu district has recorded the maximum dengue cases i.e., 88, followed by Kathua district with 18 dengue cases. Five such cases surfaced from Samba district; four from Udhampur; three in Reasi; two in Poonch; one in Doda district and four in Kashmir division. Two dengue cases were detected among persons from outside J&K during their sampling in the hospital. “One person, from outside J&K, was tested positive for dengue infection at the hospital. Total number of such dengue patients is two,” the official said.

Overall, 127 people have tested dengue positive, out of 3738 tests, so far conducted by the health authorities, across Jammu & Kashmir.