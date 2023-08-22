14 fresh dengue cases surface in Jammu, Kathua

Jammu, Aug 21: Fourteen new dengue cases were detected in Jammu and Kathua districts on Monday.
“143 dengue tests were conducted by the health authorities today out of which 14 dengue positive cases were detected,” an official said.
Among these 14 fresh dengue cases, three were children, including two girls; seven males and four females.
So far, Jammu district has recorded the maximum dengue cases i.e., 88, followed by Kathua district with 18 dengue cases. Five such cases surfaced from Samba district; four from Udhampur; three in Reasi; two in Poonch; one in Doda district and four in Kashmir division. Two dengue cases were detected among persons from outside J&K during their sampling in the hospital. “One person, from outside J&K, was tested positive for dengue infection at the hospital. Total number of such dengue patients is two,” the official said.
Overall, 127 people have tested dengue positive, out of 3738 tests, so far conducted by the health authorities, across Jammu & Kashmir.