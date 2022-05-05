14 JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, May 5: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered transfer of 14 JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to a order issued to this effect bh the General Administration Department , Khalid Majeed, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, relieving Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Director, Rural Development, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.
Kanta Devi, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.
Mohammad Syed Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, shall hold the charge of the post of Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Puneet Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, relieving Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board of the additional charge of the post.
Atul Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, shall hold the charge of the post of Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Haris Ahmad Handoo, Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Bandipore, against an available vacancy.
Syed Sajad Qadri, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Anwar Banday, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi.
Irshad Ahmad, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam, relieving Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, General Manager, DIC, Budgam of the additional charge of the post.
Renu Kumari, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Nissar Ahmad Malik, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Shopian, against an available vacancy.
Sushil Kumar Khajuria, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.
Avleen Kour Bali, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu.
Sundeep Singh Bali, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Anantnag, against an available vacancy.
Kulbushan Khajuria, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua, against an available vacancy.