14 JKAS officers transferred

According to a order issued to this effect bh the General Administration Department , Khalid Majeed, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, relieving Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Director, Rural Development, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Kanta Devi, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Mohammad Syed Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, shall hold the charge of the post of Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Puneet Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, relieving Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board of the additional charge of the post.

Atul Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, shall hold the charge of the post of Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.