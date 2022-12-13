15 police teams work out sensational Gandhi Nagar robbery, arrest five dacoits

Jammu, Dec 13: In a major success, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh Tuesday disclosed that they have worked out the sensational armed robbery case at the residence of a prominent businessman Rakesh Aggarwal in Gandhi Nagar with the arrest of five hardcore gangsters.

Out of 10 gangsters involved in dacoity, 9 of them were from Punjab and they had come to the house of Aggarwal with an intention to call Choudhary Nagar Singh to his residence and kill him there (at the house of Aggarwal).

However, when they failed in their efforts, they did the dacoity and escaped with the cash.

The police investigation pointed out the teaming of gangsters from different states i.e., Punjab, and Jammu.