15 police teams work out sensational Gandhi Nagar robbery, arrest five dacoits

Jammu, Dec 13: In a major success, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh Tuesday disclosed that they have worked out the sensational armed robbery case at the residence of a prominent businessman Rakesh Aggarwal in Gandhi Nagar with the arrest of five hardcore gangsters.
Out of 10 gangsters involved in dacoity, 9 of them were from Punjab and they had come to the house of Aggarwal with an intention to call Choudhary Nagar Singh to his residence and kill him there (at the house of Aggarwal).
However, when they failed in their efforts, they did the dacoity and escaped with the cash.
The police investigation pointed out the teaming of gangsters from different states i.e., Punjab, and Jammu.
One among the five arrested criminals namely Amit Rana alias Harpreet Singh was master mind of the murder of prominent transporter and former MLC Tarlochan Singh Wazir. Wazir was shot dead in Delhi.
The ADGP Mukesh Singh accompanied by DIG Vivek Gupta and SSP Jammu Police, Chandan Kohli, and other investigation team members addressed a press conference here to inform about the details of the success which they achieved within five days.
The Jammu Zone Police Chief said that “The day light dacoity of December 7, 2022 has been solved by the Jammu police in which 10 armed men barged into the house of prominent businessman Rakesh Aggarwal at Green Belt Park in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with approximately Rs 12 to 15 lakhs.”
“Atleast 15 investigation police teams were constituted and they worked day and night. Six SIT teams were sent to Delhi, Chandigarh, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Dasuya, and Patiala in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Delhi.
The SITs were led by DIG Jammu-Kathua Vivek Gupta and SSP Jammu with the involvement of SP South, SDPO South, SDPO West and Station House Officers (SHOs) of South.
The police have arrested five dacoits They were identified as Amit Rana alias Harpreet Singh (conman/master mind of Tarlochan Singh Wazir’s murder), son of Lt Parmjeet Singh, resident of C-35 Hanuman Road Cannaught Place, New Delhi at present 684 in Diagana (Jammu), Harjinder Singh alias Rinku, son of Jasvir Singh, resident of Badyana, Jalandhar in Punjab, Manjeet Singh alias Fouji (Fouji was in main supporting role of Amit Rana), son of Surinder Singh, resident of Ralhan Teshil Dasuya in District Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Raja Singh alias Raja son of Gurdev Singh, resident of Panwah tehsil Dasuya district Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Pintu.
The police have recovered two pistols, police uniforms of cyber crime which were used to execute the dacoity and approximately Rs 5 lakhs cash was also recovered.
Elaborating on the police investigation, the ADGP said that “Yesterday, the Jammu police team led by SSP Chandan Kohli went to arrest Amit Rana following an input.”
“Rana, however, fired upon the approaching police team. However, the police bravely managed to arrest him alive and recover the weapon (pistol),” he said while appreciating the police for their swift investigation in the case.
He said that the arrested dacoit Amit Rana is a big conman who was roaming (in Jammu) with fake documents and he was the mastermind of Tarlochan Singh Wazir’s killing.
With his arrest, he said that, “the Jammu police have been able to work out and arrest the conspirator of Wazir murder case.”
To a question on further investigation, he said that they have also been working on the angle of ‘bunty and bubbly’ with regard to Amit Rana and soon the police would come out with the details.
To another question, he said that “Total 10 criminals were involved in the dacoity and 9 of them were from Punjab. Earlier too, recee of Rakesh Aggarwal’s house was done by other criminals who had come from Punjab.”
Quoting the investigation, he said that the initial motive of the dociates was to kill prominent contractor and businessman from Jammu, Choudhary Nagar Singh, also a resident of Green Belt Park in Gandhi Nagar by inviting him to the residence of Rakesh Aggarwal after they accused forced their entry into the house of the businessman. However, they failed in their attempt and robbed the house.
“The police are working on the business rivalry or any kind of enmity,” he added while saying that the further investigation in the case is in progress.
A case in the armed robbery has been registered at police station Gandhi Nagar under FIR Number 310 of 2022 under section 395, 342 and 120-B and 3/25 Arms Act.
It may be recalled here that the house of Choudhary Nagar Singh, a prominent businessman and contractor, in Gandhi Nagar near Green Belt Park was also attacked by some criminals and they fired at his residence in the past.