15-year-old knocked to death in Kathua

Jammu, Feb 21: A 15-year-old student was knocked to death when he was hit by a speeding car in Rajbagh area of Kathua district on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as AkhilJasrotia, son of Pawan Singh Jasrotia of Rajbagh.
Police said that he was on his way to school when he was hit by a car at Rajbagh and suffered critical injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Police said.
The driver of the car was arrested after the registration of FIR at the concerned police station.
Meanwhile, Police recovered the body of an unidentified youth from a water body in Badalapanchayat in Kathua.
The body was shifted to the hospital’s autopsy room for legal formalities.