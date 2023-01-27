1569 additional posts created for transfer to Ladakh UT

Jammu, Jan 27: J&K government has sanctioned the creation of 1569 posts, including 104 gazetted and 1083 teacher grade posts, for transfer to the Union Territory of Ladakh with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, the additional posts have been created as a part of the apportionment of assets, liabilities and posts of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir between the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh notified vide S.O. 339 dated October 30, 2020.
The notification had provided for detailed listing of additional 325 gazetted and 3000 non-gazetted posts from overall strength of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
The School Education department, vide Government Order No 102-Edu of 2021 dated April 22, 2021, had transferred 1284 non-gazetted posts, including 1083 supernumerary posts of Teacher Grade II and III, to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
“After considering list of posts provided by Union Territory of Ladakh vide communication No UTL/GAD/22/2020(l) dated December 14, 2020, 1756 additional posts (221 gazetted and 1535 non-gazetted) were transferred to Union Territory of Ladakh, vide Government Order No 1211-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2022,” GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla mentioned.
“The General Administration Department, Union Territory of Ladakh vide communication No. A/23/2021-GAD-SEC dated February 4, 2022 shared a revised list of additional 104 gazetted and 382 non-gazetted posts for detailed listing and also requested to transfer regular 1083 Teacher Grade II/III posts instead of supernumerary posts. It was further intimated that if the posts were not available in a particular department, the posts from other departments with similar nomenclature and pay levels be considered and if no such posts were available, then posts of similar pay levels be apportioned to Union Territory of Ladakh,” Dr Singla stated.
Accordingly in the high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India held on November 16, 2022, it was decided that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir would get the remaining posts created including the 1083 supernumerary posts of Teacher Grade-II and III and list the same for transfer to Union Territory of Ladakh.
The Finance Department on December 20, 2022 conveyed concurrence to the creation of 486 posts (104 gazetted and 382 non gazetted) for transfer or listing in favour of the Union Territory of Ladakh in terms of S.O. 339 dated October 30, 2020.
Following it, the Administrative Council vide its decision No. 1/1/2023 dated January 22, 2023 approved creation of 486 posts (104 gazetted and 382 non gazetted) in different pay levels and 1083 substantive posts of teachers for transfer to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
1083 posts of Teacher Grade-II/III in applicable pay levels were created as per the relevant Recruitment Rules and approved for transfer to Union Territory of Ladakh, with immediate effect, the order read.