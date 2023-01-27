1569 additional posts created for transfer to Ladakh UT

As per GAD order, the additional posts have been created as a part of the apportionment of assets, liabilities and posts of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir between the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh notified vide S.O. 339 dated October 30, 2020.

The notification had provided for detailed listing of additional 325 gazetted and 3000 non-gazetted posts from overall strength of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to the Union Territory of Ladakh.